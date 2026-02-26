1.2L Delhi University students to receive degrees on February 28

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) will hold its annual convocation on February 28, in which more than 1.2 lakh students will receive undergraduate, postgraduate, research and other degrees. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will grace the ceremony as the chief guest and felicitate meritorious students.

According to the university administration, a total of 1,20,408 students will receive degrees this year, spanning undergraduate, postgraduate, research, and other programmes. Notably, the number of female students receiving degrees surpasses that of male students, indicating a rise in female participation in higher education. Further, among the recipients, 4,258 are research students.

Around 60,362 students are undergraduates, 4,258 are research students (PhD/MPhil, etc.), and the rest are pursuing other programmes. The university caters to both regular students and those opting for distance learning.

Around 64,620 students will be awarded degrees under regular programmes, while approximately 50,780 students will receive degrees from the School of Open Learning and other open-mode programmes.

The university administration has started preparations for the ceremony. Special security and administrative arrangements are being made on campus to ensure that the large number of students and parents attending do not face any inconvenience. Various departments have been given responsibilities to ensure the successful conduct of the event.

