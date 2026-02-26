Delhi airport shuts third runway until July for major rehabilitation works

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International Airport’s third runway (11R/29L) was shut from Wednesday night for a comprehensive rehabilitation programme and is expected to be recommissioned in early July, officials said.

Despite the closure, flight operations will largely remain unaffected, with the airport maintaining 1,514 movements per day, six short of the daily average. There will be no major impact on overall operations, a source said.

The runway was originally scheduled to be closed from February 16, but the plan was deferred due to the India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 held in the national capital last week.

An official release from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the works include resurfacing of the runway, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS).

“Runway 11R/29L will undergo essential strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience, and capacity for future growth,” the release said.

The runway, commissioned in 2008, has been in continuous service for 17 years and has undergone regular maintenance since then, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.

“Increased traffic, operational intensity and natural ageing make the rehabilitation essential at this stage,” the release said.

The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence on Thursday after receiving the requisite regulatory approvals.