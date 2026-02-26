Delhi airport shuts third runway until July for major rehabilitation works

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International Airport’s third runway (11R/29L) was shut from Wednesday night for a comprehensive rehabilitation programme and is expected to be recommissioned in early July, officials said.
Despite the closure, flight operations will largely remain unaffected, with the airport maintaining 1,514 movements per day, six short of the daily average. There will be no major impact on overall operations, a source said.
The runway was originally scheduled to be closed from February 16, but the plan was deferred due to the India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026 held in the national capital last week.
An official release from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the works include resurfacing of the runway, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS).
“Runway 11R/29L will undergo essential strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience, and capacity for future growth,” the release said.
The runway, commissioned in 2008, has been in continuous service for 17 years and has undergone regular maintenance since then, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.
“Increased traffic, operational intensity and natural ageing make the rehabilitation essential at this stage,” the release said.
The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence on Thursday after receiving the requisite regulatory approvals.
“It will be commissioned in early July, subject to approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation,” the release said.
DIAL, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India and other stakeholders, has held multiple meetings to mitigate the impact of the closure.
“It has been decided that the airport’s scheduled movement capacity will be maintained at 1,514 movements per day,” it said, adding that operational plans are fully in place to ensure smooth continuity of services.
DIAL CEO Videsh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “The rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L is a crucial infrastructure project to ensure long-term operational safety, efficiency, and compliance with global aviation standards. We are committed to delivering the project on time, with minimal disruption to airport operations, and with full coordination with AAI, DGCA, airlines, and all stakeholders. The project reflects DIAL’s commitment to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and preparing IGI Airport to handle future aviation growth responsibly.”
As part of the project, a new RET, Z1, will be constructed to connect Runway 11R/29L with the existing Zulu taxiway. The new taxiway is expected to support faster aircraft exits and optimise runway occupancy time, particularly during peak operational hours.
Another major component involves the readiness and installation of a new ILS, followed by calibration, validation and eventual operationalisation in compliance with the Aeronautical Information Regulation and Control cycle.
The existing Airfield Ground Lighting fixtures, numbering around 2,000, will also be replaced with new ones.
AGL refers to the comprehensive system of lights installed on an airport runway to provide pilots with crucial visual guidance for safe take off, landing and ground movement, especially in low visibility, defining the runway’s edges, centreline, threshold and touchdown zone with specific colours and intensities as per international standards, ensuring safe operations day and night.