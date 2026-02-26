Last 365 days changed course of Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: As the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government completes one year in power, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the chief minister are visiting various Lok Sabha constituencies to interact with citizens. They are discussing the government’s achievements and appealing to workers to take these accomplishments to every household.

On the third day of the outreach programme, Sachdeva and Gupta, along with local MP and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, interacted with the public in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. They outlined upcoming initiatives and specifically discussed development works undertaken in East Delhi.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have blessed the BJP with governance both in the government and the municipal corporation, and therefore it is the duty of MLAs and councillors to continuously listen to public grievances and work towards their resolution. He further emphasised that taking the government schemes to every citizen is the core responsibility of our organisation, with booth presidents and especially panna pramukhs playing a key role in this effort.