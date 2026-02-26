Last 365 days changed course of Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: As the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government completes one year in power, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the chief minister are visiting various Lok Sabha constituencies to interact with citizens. They are discussing the government’s achievements and appealing to workers to take these accomplishments to every household.
On the third day of the outreach programme, Sachdeva and Gupta, along with local MP and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, interacted with the public in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. They outlined upcoming initiatives and specifically discussed development works undertaken in East Delhi.
Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have blessed the BJP with governance both in the government and the municipal corporation, and therefore it is the duty of MLAs and councillors to continuously listen to public grievances and work towards their resolution. He further emphasised that taking the government schemes to every citizen is the core responsibility of our organisation, with booth presidents and especially panna pramukhs playing a key role in this effort.
He expressed gratitude to the CM for allocating Rs 728 crore to the Yamunapar Area Development Board and approving development projects, noting that Yamunapar region had been neglected for the past 25 years.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “These 365 days changed the course of Delhi, and the coming 4 years will change the condition of Delhi. Taking new decisions in the interest of the people of Delhi and carrying out development works in Delhi is our daily routine. On completion of one year, I congratulate the people of Delhi”.
The Union Minister of State stated that by issuing Ayushman Cards, the government has provided a lifeline, especially to the senior citizens in Delhi. East Delhi has also benefited from this initiative. In East Delhi, 29 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras have opened, and 11 Atal Canteens have been established.
He said that the Yamunapar Area Development Board, which had remained inactive under the previous government, has now approved projects worth Rs 728 crore. Delhi has a “triple-engine government”, and development works are progressing continuously.
Modernisation of the Ashram–Badarpur Corridor (Mathura Road) has begun. Detailed project reports are being prepared for the Kalindi Kunj Signal-Free Elevated Corridor, which include proposals for multiple flyovers, traffic segregation, circular connectivity, and directional bypasses.
The DND–Faridabad–Sohna Connectivity Corridor, Punjabi Bagh–Tikri Border Corridor, and Mehrauli–Gurugram Corridor will not only reduce traffic congestion in the capital but also help in lowering pollution levels.