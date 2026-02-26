No HC relief for two Janakpuri contractors

NEW DELHI: “It is high time that the citizens of Delhi are no longer taken for granted and their lives are valued,” said the Delhi High Court on Wednesday while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to two contractors in a case related to the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into a pit in Janakpuri.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the contractors were duty bound to ensure adequate safety arrangements at the site, including availability of necessary rescue equipment if a person or vehicle fell into the dig. An untoward incident was inevitable when the pit was dug in middle of a busy road in utter violation of work permit conditions, tender and traffic police conditions, without any blinkers or barricades, the court noted.