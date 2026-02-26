Police, students injured in clash during JNUSU protest march, several detained

NEW DELHI: Police and JNU students were injured after they clashed during a march by the students' union here on Thursday, with police claiming that they were assaulted by the protestors.

The students, many of who have been detained, alleged that the cops used excessive force against them.

Police said protesters pelted sticks and shoes and resorted to physical assault, injuring several cops, some of whom were even "bitten" during the altercation.

The students clashed with the police at the college gate when they tried to take the rally out of the campus.

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, former president Nitish Kumar and several others were detained, they said.

The students had given a call for a "Long March" from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to the Ministry of Education office, police said in a statement.

The march was part of the ongoing protests over JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.