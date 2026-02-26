Punjab officers get summons from Assembly

NEW DELHI: Amid controversy over the alleged remarks of Leader of Opposition Atishi against Sikh Gurus during the winter session, the Delhi Assembly has summoned Punjab officers, including the state director general of police (DGP), to appear before its privileges committee in person.

A video clip of the Assembly’s winter session proceedings in January is the bone of contention based on which BJP legislators accused Atishi of making “derogatory” remarks against Sikh Gurus.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat, in a letter to the undersecretary of the Punjab government’s home department, said the senior officers of the state would be provided an adequate opportunity to explain their stand before the committee on February 27.

The panel has summoned the additional chief secretary, the DGP and the commissioner of Jalandhar police to appear in person. The Assembly is yet to receive copies of the FIR registered by the Punjab Police and the forensic test report.