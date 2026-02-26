Traffic curbs on DND flyway for maintenance

NEW DELHI: The Gautam Budh Nagar Police has issued a traffic advisory stating that vehicular movement on Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway will be affected for around a month from 11 pm to 6 am due to maintenance works.

Vehicular movement will be affected from February 22 to March 18. Noida Toll Bridge Co Ltd is carrying out maintenance and resurfacing works from February 22 to March 18 after peak hours from 11 pm to 6 am on the DND Flyway, it added.

Traffic coming from Noida towards Delhi via DND will be diverted. Vehicles going towards DND from the Mahamaya side will go straight from Dalit Prerna Sthal towards Chilla and proceed to their destination.

Further, vehicles coming from Rajnigandha/Sector-16 towards DND Toll and heading to Delhi will take a U-turn from the DND Toll, go via Chilla, and proceed to their destination.