Unable to repay Rs 4 lakh loan, two brothers stab their lender to death

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a 50-year-old man that they had borrowed `4 lakh from with a butcher’s knife in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar area.

The accused, identified as Sonu (24) and Mehboob Ali (20) of Prem Nagar-III in Kirari Suleman Nagar, were reportedly unable to repay the loan, which they had taken at an interest of 10%. Sonu runs a hotel in Prem Nagar-III and Ali assists Sonu in day-to-day work at the hotel.

The incident took place when the lender, Ajay Kumar of Rohini’s Sector 20, visited the duo’s place to collect his money. Instead of repaying the loan, the accused attacked Kumar with a knife and later disposed of the body, which was later recovered from the Najafgarh drain, police said.

Kumar had gone missing on February 19, following which a report was lodged at the Aman Vihar police station. He was last seen leaving a house in Prem Nagar-II on his motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

The victim, who used to deal in the supply of polythene bags to small shopkeepers, would lend money to others with interest. A case was registered based on a statement by Kumar’s brother on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.