Water supply disruptions in several parts of city till Febuary 27

NEW DELHI: Several areas across the Capital saw water supply disruptions on Wednesday amid interconnection works in the city’s water supply lines.

The affected areas in the city will continue to witness such water supply cuts till 11 am on February 27. According to the Delhi Jal Board, the water supply will remain unavailable from 11 am on February 25 till 11 am on February 27.

The interconnection work on the city’s water supply lines is currently under way, causing the inconvenience, the DJB stated. “Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” the water supply board said in a statement.

The Delhi Jal Board noted in its statement that the disruptions have been caused by ongoing works to connect the newly laid 1,500-mm diameter twin raw water main at Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (Dwarka WTP).

Currently, the DJB is connecting a new big water pipe (1,500 mm wide, with two parallel lines) to the existing main water pipe at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant in Bhagya Vihar. This project has been undertaken to reorganise the water flow in the main pipeline, the board said.

Additionally, the board has asked residents to store enough water. During the disruption, water tankers will be available at several locations. They also stated that during the shutdown, water tankers will be available and the phone numbers for the same were also listed.