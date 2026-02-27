'Biggest political conspiracy': A teary Arvind Kejriwal after court discharge in liquor policy case

NEW DELHI: An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

Just as the verdict came, the three-time ex-Delhi chief minister broke down before reporters.

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the "conspiracy" of the excise case was hatched to finish off AAP.

It was entirely a fake case with the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind its fabrication, the fresh-off-the-hook leader alleged. Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, thanked the court and the judge for "bravery."

"Arvind Kejriwal led his entire life with honesty and for the progress of the country.

But these people, in their greed for power, levelled fake charges, jailed his aides. But I had faith in God," she told PTI Videos.