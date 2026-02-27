Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates underground cable project work in Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Underground Wiring Project in Chandni Chowk on Thursday. The CM emphasised the importance of the development, stating, “Chandni Chowk is a historic place where culture, heritage, and tradition can all be experienced in one location. Therefore, its development holds great significance.

Today, we have begun laying underground power lines in the area under a Rs 160 crore project from our Ministry of Power. This initiative will provide relief to the residents of Chandni Chowk from the web of electric poles and cables that had long troubled them.”

Gupta also laid the foundation stone for a 66/11 kV GIS grid substation at Mandoli and four Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Shivalik, Dwarka and Goyla Khurd.

She stated that the government is committed to advancing development while safeguarding heritage, ensuring that modern facilities are provided across the capital. South Delhi MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Councillor Suman Gupta and other dignitaries were also present.

The work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement. Around 10,000 consumers will directly benefit. The initiative is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct.