Delhi excise policy case: 'Satyameva Jayate,' says ex-MP Kavitha after court clears her name

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi founder and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Friday said "truth triumphs", after she was cleared in the Delhi excise policy case by a court in the national capital.

She also claimed the case was "foisted" against her as part of a "political vendetta."

"Satyameva Jayate," (truth triumphs) was her first response via a social media post to the Delhi Court's ruling.

Later, addressing a press conference here, she said the "Judiciary cut through the web of lies in the Delhi excise policy case".

“The court has clearly ruled that no irregularities took place in the liquor case. The case was registered against me only for political reasons. No one believed this excise policy case from the beginning,” she added.

Thanking those who stood by her during the legal battle, Kavitha said that what she had been stating from the outset had finally been proven true. “My trust in the judicial system has not been betrayed. Being relieved of this case is a blessing from God,” she said.

Terming the excise policy case a “political conspiracy”, Kavitha alleged that she was targeted and subjected to malicious campaigns using the case as a pretext.

“Those who harassed and attacked me in the name of this case should now answer for what they have to say,” she added.

Arrested in March 2024, Kavitha walked out of Tihar jail in Delhi on August 29 the same year after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.