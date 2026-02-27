Delhi HC directs AIIMS to form medical board to verify Jaideep Sengar’s cancer claim after CBI flags ‘fake’ bills

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board to find out if Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Jaideep—convicted in the custodial death case of the victim’s father, has cancer, after the CBI flagged his “fake” medical bills.

A bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja issued the direction while hearing arguments on Jaideep Singh Sengar’s plea seeking extension of his interim bail on account of Stage IV oral cancer.

The bench said an independent medical assessment was necessary to ascertain his current health condition.

The bench passed the order on February 24, after the CBI expressed doubt about Jaideep’s claim that he has cancer, alleging that several medical documents filed by him were fake.

“In matters concerning suspension of sentence on medical grounds, the court must be guided by reliable and objective medical opinion and documents. In the present case, this court is of the view that an independent medical assessment by a duly constituted medical board is necessary to ascertain the current health condition of the applicant.

Accordingly, it is directed that the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, constitute a medical board to examine the current medical condition of the applicant,” the bench said. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 2.

Jaideep is seeking the suspension of his 10-year jail sentence in the custodial death case on medical grounds. On February 20, the court had directed Jaideep to surrender before jail authorities, after noting that the interim bail granted to him in July 2024 was last extended in April 2025 and since then, no order of any further extension or suspension of his 10-year sentence had been passed by the court.