Delhi Police arrest 14 JNU students, including JNUSU office bearers, after protest march turns violent

DELHI: Delhi Police on early Friday said it arrested 14 students, including three office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), after a protest march on Thursday escalated into clashes with security personnel.

Those arrested include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, secretary Gopika Babu, general secretary Danish Ali and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, police officials said. The arrests followed a protest organised by the students’ union on Thursday, during which tensions rose between demonstrators and police.

According to the police, the march was part of continuing protests against the university Vice-Chancellor’s recent remarks made on a podcast, concerns over the implementation of UGC norms, the rustication of JNUSU office bearers and opposition to the proposed Rohith Act.

An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, voluntarily causing hurt to deter officials from duty, and assault or use of criminal force against public servants.

Police claimed that the JNU administration had informed students that no permission had been granted for demonstrations outside the campus and advised them to confine their protest within university premises. Despite this, around 400 to 500 students assembled and began marching towards the city.