Delhi Police PCR team to get 500 body cameras; to enhance transparency, documentation

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward enhancing transparency and accountability in policing, the Police Control Room (PCR) unit of Delhi Police is planning to procure over 500 body-worn cameras for its personnel, recognising the crucial role these devices can play during emergency response situations, sources said on Thursday.
At present, the unit has 88 body-worn cameras in use. However, with the growing demand for greater operational transparency and reliable documentation of field interactions, the expansion is aimed at equipping a much larger section of PCR staff with this technology. According to the officials, the PCR staff is the first respondent to any emergency call.
“When PCR personnel reach the spot, it becomes extremely important to handle the situation professionally. The body-worn cameras serve several important purposes. During emergency calls, they can record events in real time, creating accurate digital evidence which can later assist in investigations, legal proceedings, or internal reviews. It helps establish facts, reduce disputes, and ensure a fair assessment of incidents,” officials stated.
The unit has added 50 PCR vehicles to its fleet, taking the total to 857. Apart from recording evidence, these cameras can also document the conduct of police personnel. This feature is important for officers attending calls, as it can help address public grievances regarding police behaviour.
If any allegations are made regarding the conduct of a policeman, the camera recordings can verify the facts, thereby promoting professionalism and accountability. At the same time, the devices can also record the public's conduct, they stated.
Overall, the wider deployment of body-worn cameras reflects a broader commitment to transparency, fairness, and strengthening public trust, while also enhancing the operational efficiency of the PCR unit, they added.
The sources in the police department further stated that a recent manpower audit was conducted in the force, following which the PCR got over 200 additional personnel. This increased staff can help the unit to deploy three personnel in a vehicle and also to cover the hotspots in the capital effectively.
Moreover, the increased manpower is expected to strengthen the visibility and presence of PCR units during night hours, thereby enhancing preventive policing and public safety.
In November last year, the Delhi Police had inducted 55 new PCR mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished Omni motorcycles to enhance emergency response capabilities and mobility across the capital.