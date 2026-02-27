Delhi Police PCR team to get 500 body cameras; to enhance transparency, documentation

The unit has added 50 PCR vehicles to its fleet, taking the total to 857. Apart from recording evidence, these cameras can also document the conduct of police personnel. This feature is important for officers attending calls, as it can help address public grievances regarding police behaviour.

If any allegations are made regarding the conduct of a policeman, the camera recordings can verify the facts, thereby promoting professionalism and accountability. At the same time, the devices can also record the public's conduct, they stated.

Overall, the wider deployment of body-worn cameras reflects a broader commitment to transparency, fairness, and strengthening public trust, while also enhancing the operational efficiency of the PCR unit, they added.

The sources in the police department further stated that a recent manpower audit was conducted in the force, following which the PCR got over 200 additional personnel. This increased staff can help the unit to deploy three personnel in a vehicle and also to cover the hotspots in the capital effectively.

Moreover, the increased manpower is expected to strengthen the visibility and presence of PCR units during night hours, thereby enhancing preventive policing and public safety.

In November last year, the Delhi Police had inducted 55 new PCR mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished Omni motorcycles to enhance emergency response capabilities and mobility across the capital.