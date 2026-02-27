DJB tanker helplines add to woes as areas in Delhi grapple with water crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) planned interconnection work that has affected water supply in several areas of the national capital, residents from many areas, including Dwarka and Najafgarh, are grappling with water crisis.

Adding to their woes, the water tanker helpline numbers listed by the DJB have been found to be non-functional.

The interconnection work, which began on Wednesday (February 25), has led to a 48-hour water cut in multiple areas, with the DJB asking residents to use water judiciously and rely on tankers for emergency needs. However, a check of the helpline numbers as well as conversations with residents of one of the listed areas revealed a different story.

Calls made by this correspondent found that the water tanker helpline numbers listed by the DJB are not working, with most of them being unserviceable. Apart from one number listed as ‘Water Emergency Najafgarh,’ every other number was reported to be either switched off, unreachable or out of service. Residents say the lack of access to tanker services amid water supply disruptions has emerged as a cause for concern among them.