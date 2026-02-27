Five bike-borne men open fire at house in east Delhi; no injuries reported

NEW DELHI: At least five unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a house in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area, an official said on Thursday.

CCTV visuals of the incident also went viral on social media, where a bike and a scooter rider are seen firing bullets on the entry gate of the house. According to the police, the incident occurred on early Wednesday.

Police said a PCR call regarding firing near Old Tejab Mill was received at the Farsh Bazar police station around 1.30 am. A team rushed to the spot and found that the alleged assailants had fled.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that two persons on a motorcycle and three on a scooter arrived outside the house of Talib (29). Two of the assailants allegedly took out pistols and fired one round each towards the house before escaping,” the officer said.

Police said two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot during inspection. No injuries were reported in the incident. The motive behind the firing is yet to be established.