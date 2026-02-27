Seven of gang arrested for robbing student at gunpoint in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Seven members of an armed gang, including its kingpin, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a B.Tech student of Rs 1.83 lakh at gunpoint after he was lured through a fake cryptocurrency deal in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police said on Thursday.

The kingpin, identified as Amit Jain (31) of Sadar Bazar, had suffered heavy losses to the tune of Rs 62 lakh in rice export business. His arrested accomplices are Amit alias Racer (29) & Preetpal (20) of Karala, Abhay (29) of Rohini, Nishant (29), Shivam (24) and Harsh (22).

The complainant, who had recently received a scholarship of `2 lakh, intended to invest the money in USDT (cryptocurrency). While browsing online, he came across a social media advertisement offering USDT at discounted rates. Finding the offer lucrative, he contacted the advertiser. He later fixed a meet near the Paschim Vihar East Metro Station for Sunday.

After the victim reached the location for the meeting with two of his friends, one of the accused men forced his way into their car while brandishing a pistol. Meanwhile, the other accused also surrounded his car from outside. The accused robbed Rs 1.83 lakh in cash and fled the spot.

The police were soon alerted about the incident. During the investigation, cops analysed footage from CCTV cameras installed on the spot and nearby areas. The investigators soon identified two of the accused as Amit and Preetpal. Multiple raids were conducted at their suspected hideouts and both were apprehended on Tuesday from Narela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sachin Sharma said. Four others accused in the case were also nabbed on Tuesday as the investigation progressed.