The Ghost in the Machine

In an age where algorithms curate what we see, AI can generate images in seconds, and technology is already taking over our daily routines, Khoj’s new international exhibition ‘Are You Human?: Bodies–Machines–Publics’ asks how much of our lives are still truly ours.

Opened on January 30 at Khoj Studios, the show brings together artists from India, Taiwan, Austria, Australia, Japan, Portugal, Germany and the UK to explore the blurred boundaries between bodies and machines; the last day to catch the show is today.

The exhibition features installations, AI-driven systems, animation screenings and public workshops, where the artists examine how technology influences art, identity, labour and even democracy itself. Here’s what caught our eye: