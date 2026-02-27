Two DU professors move Delhi HC against ICC functioning

NEW DELHI: Two faculty members of Kalindi College, affiliated with Delhi University (DU), have moved the Delhi High Court over procedural lapses in the functioning of the college’s internal complaints committee (ICC).

The professors, each with over two decades of teaching experience in the college, had filed complaints in July last year against some of their male colleagues, accusing them of sexual harassment, physical intimidation and inappropriate remarks. The complaints were submitted to the ICC constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The complainants say certain male professors had posted lewd and derogatory comments in the college’s official WhatsApp group. After the two complainants raised the issue with the college principal, one of the accused professors allegedly made threats against one of them during a staff association meeting.

The petitioners also raised concerns over the composition of the ICC. They had repeatedly sought the recusal of a sitting ICC member who was named in the complaint for reacting to the offensive WhatsApp exchanges.

However, the committee proceeded without acting on that request. In its report dated September 19, 2025, the ICC concluded that the complaints did not amount to “sexual harassment” or “sexually coloured remarks.” The report further observed that the complainants had failed to provide documentary or photographic evidence.

‘No proof provided’

In its report dated September 19, 2025, the ICC concluded that the complaints did not amount to “sexual harassment” or “sexually coloured remarks.” The report said the complainants had failed to provide proof