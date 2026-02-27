Youth Congress protests India-US trade deal, arrest of party chief in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and several other senior Congress leaders on Thursday protested over India’s trade deal with the US.

According to the IYC, when they were moving from the Youth Congress office towards Raisina Road, the Delhi Police barricaded and detained several workers.

The IYC also held a peaceful Satyagraha against the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other workers. AICC media department chairman Pawan Khera, former Youth Congress president and AICC secretary Srinivas BV, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav, and many other senior Congress leaders participated in the Satyagraha.

Yadav said that the denial of permission to the Congress workers to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar was an anti-democratic and dictatorial move by the BJP government. He added that Jantar Mantar is a place where any political party in the country can raise its voice in the interest of the public or to draw the attention of the authorities.

“In support of Chib and Youth Congress workers, who have been arrested and remanded for raising their voice, we will give a befitting reply to the dictatorship of the BJP government by highlighting its high-handed methods and failures. We have to feel the pain that Chib has felt towards the country; then only we can fight against the dictatorial BJP’s conspiracy to destroy democracy,” Yadav has alleged.

Yadav further claimed that the trade deal with the US will inflict incalculable damage and loss on the Indian farmers.

“The BJP wants to suppress the voice of the Congress, but the our party follows the path of Mahatma Gandhi, who fought for the freedom of the country. It is the need of the hour to save the country with fearless actions,” said the Delhi Congress president. If needed, every Congress worker was ready to face jail and suffer police lathi blows in the interest of the country, Yadav added.