A decade of invocation: The Aahvaan Project on Sufi philosophy, new music and what’s next

For Delhi singer Vedi Sinha, a journey to Rajasthan to volunteer at the folk music festival Kabir Yatra, gave birth to The Aahvaan Project — Sinha’s musical and philosophical enquiry into finding meaning in a busy world. With an ektara by her side, she began reciting poems inspired by love, injustice and loneliness, weaving them through the teachings of mystics such as Kabir, Lalon Fakir and Bulleh Shah and Nirgun philosophy.

What started as a solo exploration in 2016 has since evolved into a collective, with collaborators including music producer Sumant Balakrishnan and percussionist Makrand Sanon. This Saturday, the ensemble will perform at the Sufi Heritage Festival. For the group, the setting becomes a meeting point of Sufi and Nirguna thought in contemporary life.

Says Sinha: “Our heads spin with what the world brings to us. And then we return to where we find strength — in the collective, in ourselves, and in the cosmic connection we already carry…. What does that love mean to someone who has nothing to think about except the next meal?” And what does it mean to someone who has everything sorted? What does it mean on the roads, or inside homes where justice and injustice coexist?”

These questions altered not just their music but the stories they chose to sing. Beyond ideologies, they say, lies “the bare naked human being.” That is where they keep returning.