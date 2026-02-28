AAP workers celebrate as Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in Delhi Excise Policy case

NEW DELHI: What used to be a quiet corner on 5, Firoz Shah Road, erupted into celebrations as the word spread that the excise case against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal got dismissed on Friday.
Ladoos and gujiya were being distributed to visitors as Aam Aadmi Party workers danced to the dhol beats and senior leaders and party MLAs shouted ‘Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad.’
Inside the house, Kejriwal was seen embracing his wife and children, visibly emotional. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was among those discharged from the case, was part of the celebration. “Today it is a day to celebrate; truth and honesty won. The fake case that has been created at the behest of the top BJP leadership through ED has been exposed,” a party worker said.
Gradually, the number of visitors also increased at the AAP office, 1 Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane. “Holi has arrived early,” party workers shouted as they played with gulaal. Earlier in the day, an emotional Kejriwal asserted that the corruption case against him was the “biggest political conspiracy” in the history of independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.
After the court’s verdict, Kejriwal addressed a press conference at the party headquarters at 4 pm. Even before he left for the party office, a large number of leaders and workers had gathered outside his residence. There was a celebratory atmosphere, with everyone embracing each other and congratulating one another on the victory.
Kejriwal also broke down while talking to the reporters. The AAP convener was present in the court when the order was passed. “The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are ‘Kattar Imaandar’,” he said, accompanied by Sisodia.
Amid controversy, the AAP Chief had, on October 5, 2024, vacated his Delhi government bungalow at 6 Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines and shifted “as a guest” to 5 Firoz Shah Road – a central government bungalow, allotted to the party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal. At 5, Feroz Shah Road, Mittal was seen waiting outside to welcome Kejriwal. According to party leaders, this bungalow will be Kejriwal’s new address for now—at least until the upcoming elections.