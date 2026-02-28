AAP workers celebrate as Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in Delhi Excise Policy case

NEW DELHI: What used to be a quiet corner on 5, Firoz Shah Road, erupted into celebrations as the word spread that the excise case against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal got dismissed on Friday.

Ladoos and gujiya were being distributed to visitors as Aam Aadmi Party workers danced to the dhol beats and senior leaders and party MLAs shouted ‘Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad.’

Inside the house, Kejriwal was seen embracing his wife and children, visibly emotional. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was among those discharged from the case, was part of the celebration. “Today it is a day to celebrate; truth and honesty won. The fake case that has been created at the behest of the top BJP leadership through ED has been exposed,” a party worker said.

Gradually, the number of visitors also increased at the AAP office, 1 Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane. “Holi has arrived early,” party workers shouted as they played with gulaal. Earlier in the day, an emotional Kejriwal asserted that the corruption case against him was the “biggest political conspiracy” in the history of independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.