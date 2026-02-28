Delhi HC clears disciplinary action against Sameer Wankhede in 2021 cruise drugs case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the continuation of disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs case of 2021.

Wankhede, a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was in the news for allegedly demanding `25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan by threatening to implicate his son Aryan in the alleged drug bust case on the cruise during his tenure in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in 2021.

The NCB had searched the Goa-bound cruise ship on its return to Mumbai two days after a drugs party onboard the vessel was busted off the city coast. Aryan was even arrested by the NCB in the case on charges of attempting consumption of drugs, possession, abetment and conspiracy of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB had claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone MD, 21 gram charas and 22 pills of MDMA ecstasy in the raid.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan passed the order while allowing the Centre’s plea against an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had on January 19 quashed the disciplinary proceedings against the IRS officer.

On January 12, earlier this year the HC had refused to interfere with the CAT’s interim order that had stayed the disciplinary proceedings. However, at that time, the High Court had asked the Tribunal to make “sincere efforts” to decide the main matter on 14 January or within the next 10 days.