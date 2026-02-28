Double-decker buses return to Delhi after 40 years as electric open-top tourist coaches

NEW DELHI: After nearly 40 years, double-decker buses are back on the national capital’s roads, now as electric, open-top tourist coaches. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Delhi Tourism’s state-of-the-art double-decker electric tourist bus service, ‘Dekho Meri Dilli,’ from Rafi Marg, marking a fresh initiative in the city’s tourism sector.

The 63-seater bus, fitted with modern amenities, advanced safety systems and a panoramic upper deck, will provide tourists with a comfortable and memorable travel experience. It will also play an important role in reducing carbon emissions.

The new service will offer domestic and international visitors a unique opportunity to experience Delhi’s heritage and modern achievements in one seamless tour, further strengthening the Capital’s image as a clean, green and dynamic global city.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as an excellent example of the government’s visionary policy and the successful implementation of the public-private partnership (PPP) model. On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that this initiative is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a modern and world-class tourism destination.

Alongside its rich historical heritage, Delhi is carving out a new global identity through modern landmarks such as Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the new Parliament building, the Central Vista and the Prime Minister’s Museum. She said the bus service will offer tourists a comprehensive experience of Delhi’s heritage and modernity in a single journey.