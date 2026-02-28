Double-decker buses return to Delhi after 40 years as electric open-top tourist coaches

NEW DELHI: After nearly 40 years, double-decker buses are back on the national capital’s roads, now as electric, open-top tourist coaches. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Delhi Tourism’s state-of-the-art double-decker electric tourist bus service, ‘Dekho Meri Dilli,’ from Rafi Marg, marking a fresh initiative in the city’s tourism sector.
The 63-seater bus, fitted with modern amenities, advanced safety systems and a panoramic upper deck, will provide tourists with a comfortable and memorable travel experience. It will also play an important role in reducing carbon emissions.
The new service will offer domestic and international visitors a unique opportunity to experience Delhi’s heritage and modern achievements in one seamless tour, further strengthening the Capital’s image as a clean, green and dynamic global city.
The Chief Minister described the initiative as an excellent example of the government’s visionary policy and the successful implementation of the public-private partnership (PPP) model. On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that this initiative is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a modern and world-class tourism destination.
Alongside its rich historical heritage, Delhi is carving out a new global identity through modern landmarks such as Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the new Parliament building, the Central Vista and the Prime Minister’s Museum. She said the bus service will offer tourists a comprehensive experience of Delhi’s heritage and modernity in a single journey.
According to the Chief Minister, the government is equally committed to accelerating modern development while preserving the city’s historical and cultural heritage. The objective is to ensure that progress and tradition advance together.
She further added that the zero-emission double-decker e-bus promotes sustainable development, green mobility and clean tourism, in line with this vision. Following the event, the Chief Minister, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, media representatives and officials boarded the bus and travelled from Rafi Marg via India Gate, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg to the Prime Minister’s Museum.
Mishra said the launch of the electric double-decker bus is not merely the introduction of a vehicle, but a step towards firmly placing Delhi on the global tourism map.