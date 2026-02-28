Dwarka couple held for cheating by selling same flat to multiple people

NEW DELHI: A 57-year-old man and his wife have been nabbed from Greater Noida for allegedly cheating several people by selling the same Dwarka flat to several people, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri (57) and his wife Sharda Sikri (55), residents of Dwarka’s Sector 9. Sharda was declared a proclaimed offender by a Dwarka court last year, they said, with two cases of cheating and fraud in the past. Her anticipatory bail plea was junked.

The couple were nabbed after a police team acted on information that they were hiding out in Greater Noida. A team of cops promptly reached the spot and arrested them, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

They confessed to the crime during the investigation. They told police that they had mortgaged the flat and, despite having already taken money from multiple buyers, went ahead and sold the same property to several people. Through this fraudulent scheme, they allegedly collected between `2 crore and `2.5 crore from various individuals, the DCP said. Both were sent to judicial custody.