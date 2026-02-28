Five from Jammu held for snatching Rs 15 lakh, 22 iPhones in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested five Jammu residents, including three women, for allegedly robbing another Jammu resident in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila area of Rs 15 lakh in cash and 22 iPhones, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Maneeva Akhtar (24), Juna Begum (31), Hashu Bibi (23), Tariq Hussain alias Fareedo (33), and Mohammad Farooq (28).

Ramesh Lal (39), a resident of Jammu who works at a mobile shop, had lodged a complaint on February 17. Lal said when he came to Delhi on a private bus earlier this month for trade, six people—including three women—surrounded him.

They allegedly accused him of molestation and manhandled him. In the melee, the men snatched both his bags and fled the scene. The three women accomplices were nabbed on the spot and taken to the Timarpur police station. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the area.

During the interrogation, they revealed that six people were involved in the crime and that one Parvez, a resident of Jammu, was the mastermind. They revealed that the three male accused had returned to Jammu as per the plan, the statement said.

A joint team was constituted and three separate teams were dispatched to Jammu to apprehend the absconding accused.

On February 20, the police traced Mohammad Faroog to Chandigarh and nabbed him.

Another team tracked one another accused, Tariq, and nabbed him fter an eight-day hunt covering over 1,500 km across Punjab and J&K. Further investigation is on.

