Foreign travel, passport integral to one’s liberty, rules Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court held that the right to hold an individual’s passport and travel abroad is an integral facet of personal liberty, recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution of India.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav made the observation while setting aside the Centre’s decision to impound the passport of Yogesh Raheja, erstwhile director of Raheja Developers, for failing to disclose the pendency of an FIR against him at the time of applying for his passport renewal.

The bench said that when any action of the authorities impinges on such a right, it must be reasonable and be in accordance with the principles of natural justice.

“The right to hold a passport and travel abroad is an integral facet of the right to personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It follows that any state action impinging upon the right to hold a passport must satisfy the test of reasonableness and must be in conformity with the principles of natural justice,” the court said.