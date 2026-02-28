Punjab officials appear before Delhi Assembly Privileges Committee over January 6 row

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Committee on Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held on Friday at the Assembly premises. During the meeting, additional chief secretary Punjab (Home) Alok Shekhar, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav and police commissioner of Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur appeared before the committee and presented their submissions.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the committee is currently examining the issue and its report is awaited. At this stage, it is difficult to indicate how long the process will take. Once the committee finalises its report, it will be tabled before the House, following which the House will deliberate on the committee’s recommendations. The final decision will be taken by the chair after analysing all the factors.

He emphasised that there can be no compromise with the privileges of the House, its officials, and its members. He stated that the dignity of the Assembly must be upheld at all times, as it reflects the essence of India’s democratic system and constitutional framework.

Highlighting the importance of legislative privilege, the Speaker said that the privilege of the House ensures that the members are able to participate in all the discussions freely and without any external pressure. “Every member of the House has certain privileges, and any interference, tampering, or violation of these privileges will be met with zero tolerance,” Gupta said.

The Speaker further assured that all proceedings in the matter will be conducted strictly in accordance with established rules and procedures. The process will remain time-bound, orderly, and transparent.

The speaker added that any action taken by the Delhi Legislative Assembly in this regard will be guided solely by principles of justice and fairness, and not by any sense of ill will. The objective, he added, is to ensure that the outcome commands respect and appreciation for its impartiality and integrity.

Controversy stems from claims of disrespect towards Sikh Gurus

Gupta noted that the unfortunate incident concerning the alleged desecration of the Gurus took place on the floor of the House on 6th January 2026. The controversy stems from allegations of disrespect by Atishi, Leader of Opposition towards Sikh Gurus during a discussion in the Assembly on January 6 related to Delhi government’s programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.