‘Sacred Threads of the Himalayas’, a curated collection of paintings and handwoven works by Sunita Bali, was showcased at the Habitat Convention Foyer Gallery in early February. The exhibition drew attention for its unique fusion of fine art and traditional weaving practices rooted in the Himalayan region.

The collection featured tapestries conceptualised by Bali and translated onto looms by her team of skilled weavers in remote villages of Himachal Pradesh. Working directly with artisans, Bali collaborates on the looms herself, ensuring that each woven work retains the spirit and integrity of her original vision while honouring the craftsmanship of the region.

The exhibition is aptly titled, reflecting a devotion to art expressed through the very threads with which each piece is created. Inspired by the Himalayas, the works capture prayer flags fluttering against vast mountain backdrops, springtime valleys in bloom, and the stillness of evening descending into night.

Several exhibits were backlit, dramatically enhancing works such as ‘Forest Fire’ and ‘Mount Kailash’, allowing their depth, colour and texture to come alive. Visitors were invited to experience the soul of the mountains in varied moods — from vibrant daylight scenes to the contemplative quiet of night.

A poetic reflection accompanying the collection reads:

“When night stands still in the mountains,

and villages glow like embers.

Moonlight lights the familiar peaks

as they glow under the blanket of the sky,

and time stands still,

in awe of the beauty of the universe.”

In addition to landscapes, Bali presented expressive handwoven portraits that were particularly well received and found many admirers among visitors. ‘Sacred Threads of the Himalayas’ stands as a celebration of artistic devotion, collaborative craftsmanship, and the enduring beauty of the Himalayan landscape.

Sunita Bali’s exhibition showcased in Delhi recently brought together painting and handwoven art inspired by the Himalayan landscape

Express News Service

