Traffic curbs announced in Delhi as police issue advisory for Karan Aujla’s show

NEW DELHI: A day before Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s India tour kicks off in the national capital, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for his ‘P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026’ show set to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Saturday.

Around 45,000 to 50,000 people are expected to attend the show, which will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. Elaborate traffic arrangements are in place for the concert, the advisory stated.

General concert-goers can gain entry through Gate Nos. 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 21 of the stadium, while Gate No. 13 will remain dedicated to the VIPs. The artiste, his team members and the organisers will be allowed through Gate No. 6, while Gate Nos. 1 and 10 have been reserved for emergency use, it said.

While there’s dedicated parking space for VIPs inside in the West Block area, general attendees can park their vehicles at the Sewa Nagar Bus Depot, Sunheri Pulla Bus depot, CGO Complex parking, SCOPE Complex parking and JLN Gate Nos. 7 to 9. The organisers have booked these parking spots to ensure a hassle-free experience for the attendees.

To avoid traffic snarls, heavy vehicles won’t be allowed to ply from the JLN stadium red light to the BP Marg on Saturday between 4 pm and 11 pm. The advisory has further asked the masses to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, the areas around the JLN Stadium and the roads leading to the designated parking lots from 4 pm to 11 pm.

All emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, ambulance, fire brigade and other emergency service vehicles, are allowed free access on roads where restrictions or diversions have been imposed. Emergency vehicles are advised to abstain from BP Marg and Lodhi Road to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted movement of traffic during the show.