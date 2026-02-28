Two brothers nabbed for online financial fraud in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for allegedly duping a woman by fraudulently porting her mobile number and misusing her credit card details, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Kumar Gupta (26) and Nitin Kumar Gupta (23), both residents of Nathupura. While Sachin is a college dropout employed in taxi service, Nitin is a graduate and works in a motorcycle showroom.

The complainant, Vandana Gupta, said that while she was on her way back to Delhi from Kanpur with her son in January, they met a man and a woman, who introduced themselves as Sachin Gupta and his sister-in-law.

The duo gained their confidence and took their mobile phones on the pretext of making calls. However, both numbers were deactivated the following day. Subsequently, three unauthorised credit card transactions of over `48,000 were carried out on January 30.

Police said during investigation, it was found that the mobile numbers were fraudulently ported and linked to SIM cards issued in Nitin’s name. The money trail led to bank accounts of the accused, they said. Further probe is on.