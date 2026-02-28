Woman mutilates man’s genitals in Delhi after finding he is married; probe on

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man’s private parts were mutilated by a woman after she administered him an intoxicant in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area. This came allegedly after the woman came to know about his marriage.

The injured man has beenidentified as Visarjeet, a resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. He was known to the accused for the past two years.

According to the police, they got information on Wednesday from Hindu Rao hospital regarding the admission of an injured person. They reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured.

In his statement, the victim alleged that he had come to Delhi on February 24 and was staying with Amina. He claimed that the two had known each other for the past two years.

He further alleged that during the night, the woman mixed an intoxicating substance in milk given to him and, around 2.30 am, when he was in a semi-conscious state, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing grievous injuries to his private parts. She got to know that he is married and had lied to her.

Police said the injured man managed to reach Hindu Rao Hospital on his own and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Based on his statement and medical evidence, a case under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the BNS has been registered.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, a native of Katihar in Bihar currently residing in Wazirabad, police added. Further probe is on.