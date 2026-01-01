Capital’s many modes

As Delhi looks ahead to 2026, infrastructure development is becoming one of the most visible markers of the city’s transformation. Even as prolonged construction tests public patience, simultaneous upgrades to rail, metro, and road networks promise smoother mobility within the capital and across the National Capital Region (NCR).
A major thrust is coming from the Delhi Metro. With the Union Cabinet approving Phase-V-A, the Metro network is set to cross the 400-km milestone, further cementing its role as the backbone of urban transport. The expansion will add 13 new stations across three corridors. Among the most significant is the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor, spanning nearly 10 km at an estimated cost of over `9,500 crore.
Once operational, it is expected to substantially improve east-west connectivity and ease congestion along some of central Delhi’s busiest stretches.
Beyond extending routes, the emphasis is on better interchange facilities and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Parallel to this is the long-awaited push for regional and multimodal integration. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), partially operational, is still awaiting the commissioning of the Sarai Kale Khan station. Planned as a key transport hub, the station is designed to integrate RRTS services with the Metro, city buses and intercity rail.
Its completion could significantly reshape daily commuting patterns for thousands travelling between Delhi and other NCR towns.
On the road infrastructure front, the Delhi government has set itself an ambitious target of rebuilding nearly 400 km of arterial roads by March 2026.
The plan, which may permit daytime construction to avoid prolonged delays, is expected to cause temporary congestion.
Major corridors funded under the Central Road Fund include the Eastern Approach Road at Wazirabad, Old GT Road, Narela-Alipur Road, the Loni Border stretch, and key arteries in North-East Delhi, such as Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar.
Officials maintain that short-term disruption is unavoidable to address long-neglected road infrastructure.
At the centre of this citywide overhaul is the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station, one of the most ambitious transport projects currently underway. Two new station buildings are being constructed along Platforms 1 and 16, replacing ageing structures that have struggled to cope with rising passenger volumes.
With a proposed built-up area of around 1.09 lakh square metres—almost six times the existing space—the revamped station is expected to handle up to seven lakh passengers daily, compared to four lakh now.
Designed on airport-style terminal lines, the project aims to improve crowd management, passenger amenities, and seamless integration across transport modes, reinforcing Delhi’s role as a national rail hub.