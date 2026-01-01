Capital’s many modes

As Delhi looks ahead to 2026, infrastructure development is becoming one of the most visible markers of the city’s transformation. Even as prolonged construction tests public patience, simultaneous upgrades to rail, metro, and road networks promise smoother mobility within the capital and across the National Capital Region (NCR).

A major thrust is coming from the Delhi Metro. With the Union Cabinet approving Phase-V-A, the Metro network is set to cross the 400-km milestone, further cementing its role as the backbone of urban transport. The expansion will add 13 new stations across three corridors. Among the most significant is the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor, spanning nearly 10 km at an estimated cost of over `9,500 crore.

Once operational, it is expected to substantially improve east-west connectivity and ease congestion along some of central Delhi’s busiest stretches.

Beyond extending routes, the emphasis is on better interchange facilities and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Parallel to this is the long-awaited push for regional and multimodal integration. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), partially operational, is still awaiting the commissioning of the Sarai Kale Khan station. Planned as a key transport hub, the station is designed to integrate RRTS services with the Metro, city buses and intercity rail.