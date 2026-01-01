Delhi government to spend Rs 17K crore in three years to boost power infra

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will invest nearly Rs 17,000 crore over the next three years to strengthen the power infrastructure in the capital, officials said.

Under the capital expenditure plan, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and the city’s power distribution companies will upgrade transmission lines, grid sub-stations, and the distribution network. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The objective of these investments is not merely to add new capacity, but to ensure uninterrupted, safe, and high-quality power supply in every part of the city.”

The full plan was discussed during a recent high-level review meeting, which Gupta chaired, to assess ongoing works in the power sector and finalise an action plan up to 2029.

Officials told Gupta that Delhi’s peak power demand was rising steadily. The capital’s peak electricity demand reached around 8,400 MW in 2025. On average, electricity demand in the city is increasing by 4–5 per cent every year, mainly due to population growth, higher use of air conditioners, and other electrical appliances, and the gradual adoption of electric vehicles. It was also noted that peak demand is usually recorded during the summer months, particularly in June and July.

Delhi’s peak power demand for a day could rise to 11,500–12,000 MW by 2030 if current trends continue. In the longer term, demand is estimated to hit around 19,000–20,000 MW by 2040.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said, “We are viewing this growing demand not as a challenge but as an opportunity, and are aligning the power system with future requirements, so that there is no pressure on electricity supply even by 2029.”

The meeting reviewed the Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, for which the processes of installing solar panels is being simplified.