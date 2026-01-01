Delhi's disposal rate for POCSO cases second-highest in country: Report

NEW DELHI: Courts in Delhi disposed of significantly more POCSO cases than were registered in 2025, with the city recording second-highest disposal rate in the country at 178 per cent, a report said.

Delhi courts disposed of 1,792 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2025 against 1,006 fresh registrations, thereby clearing a substantial portion of the backlog from previous years, it noted.

The report titled Pendency to Protection: Achieving the Tipping Point to Justice for Child Victims of Sexual Abuse was published by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children, an initiative of India Child Protection.

At the national level, courts disposed of 87,754 POCSO cases while 80,320 cases were filed during the year, resulting in a disposal rate of 109 per cent, the report said.

As many as 24 states and Union Territories recorded disposal rates above 100 per cent. Delhi recorded the second-highest disposal rate in the country after Chhattisgarh.

The report was based on data drawn from the National Judicial Data Grid, the National Crime Records Bureau and Lok Sabha questions and answers, as of December 2, 2025.

The report said the findings indicate that India has reached a tipping point where the justice system has begun to reduce pendency instead of merely managing it.

As of 2023, the backlog of POCSO cases in the country stood at 2,62,089.

To eliminate the entire backlog within four years, the report recommended setting up 600 additional e-POCSO courts across the country at an estimated cost of Rs 1,977 crore and suggested that the Nirbhaya Fund could be utilised for the purpose.