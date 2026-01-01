Learning for furture: Classrooms expected to move towards research, digital & AI

NEW DELHI: As Delhi looks ahead to 2026, its education landscape stands at a crucial crossroads, shaped as much by unfinished reforms as by rising aspirations. From overcrowded government classrooms to Central universities, the capital’s education system will be under pressure to evolve faster, become fairer, and deliver meaningful outcomes.

In schools run by the Delhi government, the coming year is expected to focus on consolidating gains made over the past decade, while addressing long-pending gaps. The much-awaited CM Shree schools are likely to take shape, signalling a renewed push towards quality education.

With the gradual rollout of the National Education Policy, classrooms are expected to shift away from rote learning towards skill-based education that promotes creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. However, persistent challenges, such as uneven learning levels, teacher shortages, inadequate infrastructure in some areas, and frequent pollution-related disruptions, will require urgent attention. By 2026, the clear goal should be schools that are not only well-built but also inclusive, resilient, and capable of supporting diverse learning needs.

Higher education will also enter a defining phase in the coming year. DU is expected to further stabilise the four-year undergraduate programme and CUET-based admissions, even as debates continue around academic rigour, access, and student preparedness. Addressing these concerns through curriculum refinement and stronger student support systems will be crucial.