Low pay, long hours push gig workers to the edge

NEW DELHI: Long working hours, shrinking incentives, low monthly earnings and the absence of insurance or medical support have left gig workers struggling to make ends meet, prompting many of them to voice their grievances and seek stronger social security measures.
Several gig workers said they work 11 to 12 hours a day for modest daily earnings, with no assurance of support in case of injury or illness. “I have stopped going for the protests. Nothing really happens. Nobody cares and we just end up missing our income,” said Rajesh, a 30-year-old Zomato delivery partner. “During festive or peak times, orders are more than usual and we have a chance of earning more.”
Following a nationwide strike on December 25, during which several delivery workers logged off platforms across India, gig workers had announced an escalated statewide strike on December 31.
However, the impact of the strike in Delhi appeared limited amid New Year’s demand. In a last-minute move, Zomato announced peak-hour payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 per order between 6 pm and midnight on December 31. Swiggy, too, increased year-end incentives, offering delivery partners earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1, according to people aware of the development.
Workers said such incentives are routine during festive periods and do not address core concerns. “We want a ban on the 10-minute delivery system. It is extremely dangerous and leads to accidents, injuries and mental stress,” said Omprakash Raghav, a 56-year-old gig worker from Mayur Vihar and an active member of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).
He also called for higher per-order pay. Other key demands include relief from penalties for breaks or log-outs. Workers said they held peaceful demonstrations across several parts of the city. “Police asked us why we are putting people in trouble, but they fail to see the unsafe conditions we work under,” said Kamla Prasad Pal, another delivery worker. Many workers chose to keep working. “We don’t even have social security. Have to manage everything on our own,” Rajesh said.