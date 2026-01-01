Low pay, long hours push gig workers to the edge

NEW DELHI: Long working hours, shrinking incentives, low monthly earnings and the absence of insurance or medical support have left gig workers struggling to make ends meet, prompting many of them to voice their grievances and seek stronger social security measures.

Several gig workers said they work 11 to 12 hours a day for modest daily earnings, with no assurance of support in case of injury or illness. “I have stopped going for the protests. Nothing really happens. Nobody cares and we just end up missing our income,” said Rajesh, a 30-year-old Zomato delivery partner. “During festive or peak times, orders are more than usual and we have a chance of earning more.”

Following a nationwide strike on December 25, during which several delivery workers logged off platforms across India, gig workers had announced an escalated statewide strike on December 31.

However, the impact of the strike in Delhi appeared limited amid New Year’s demand. In a last-minute move, Zomato announced peak-hour payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 per order between 6 pm and midnight on December 31. Swiggy, too, increased year-end incentives, offering delivery partners earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1, according to people aware of the development.