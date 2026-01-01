MCD hopes to deliver on pollution, new parking lots

NEW DELHI: As the new year approaches, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to consolidate existing initiatives while rolling out fresh measures aimed at improving civic services across the capital. The corporation presented budget proposals for all MCD zones and departments on December 29 and 30, 2025, with chairpersons of zonal and departmental committees submitting suggestions for the 2026 Budget.

Waste management is expected to be the central focus area in 2026, particularly the handling of the city’s three major landfills.

The MCD is also set to intensify efforts to improve sanitation systems, which remain a key concern amid rising pollution levels.

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure will be another priority, with a special emphasis on increasing the number of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to strengthen primary healthcare delivery at the neighbourhood level.

Besides, it plans to improve the financial health of the civic body by expanding and diversifying its revenue sources. The MCD’s 2026 roadmap also includes the development of additional automated and multi-level parking facilities, particularly in major commercial and high-traffic zones, to ease congestion and improve urban mobility. In waste management, the Department of Environmental Management Services (DEMS) is planning to improve the handling of C&D waste.