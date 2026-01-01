People hope for a pollution-free sky. Will the New Year be happy?

NEW DELHI: As 2025 draws to a close with another disappointing winter of hazardous air, residents of Delhi are pinning hopes on 2026 as a pivotal year in the capital’s long struggle for clean air. With experts highlighting that the focus this year should shift to structural changes necessary for lasting improvement, residents look forward to government pledges translating into action.

For many citizens, the dream of a pollution-free Delhi where children play outside without masks and commuters are not met with thick smog remains distant but urgent. However, all they got were recurring anti-pollution actions. This aspiration is also increasingly echoed not just in public discourse but in expert advises. Analysts pointed out that traditional solutions need an overhaul.

Measures such as water-sprinkling on roads, enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan restrictions, and vehicle pollution checks deliver only temporary relief and fail to address core drivers of harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

Air quality experts say, these quick fixes often emphasise larger particles rather than the dangerous fine particles that cause the greatest health harm. With authorities asked to prepare comprehensive, year-round air quality action plans for 2026, it seems that the focus is shifting from seasonal measures to long-term solutions.