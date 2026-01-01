Delhi

Priorities set right! One change at a time

As we step into 2026, politicians & officials outline priorities centred on governance reforms, green growth, public safety, and building future-ready institutions.
Rekha Gupta,Raja Iqbal Singh, Dinesh Gupta
Firm Intent

Rekha Gupta: The year of change and clarity

Delhi chief minister feels she has achieved much despite challenges. “Every real change starts quietly. There were challenges, but the focus stayed strong. For Delhi, 2025 was that moment. With low noise, clear intent, and solid groundwork, Mission Viksit Delhi moved from talk to action,” she said. And, for her government, this approach has laid the groundwork for 2026. “Now, 2026 begins with clarity. You will see results. You will feel the change,” she asserts.

Green city

Raja Iqbal Singh: The dream of a model city

Reflecting on the future vision for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Mayor Singh said that the civic body aims to make Delhi a model city for sustainable waste management, financial resilience, green growth, smart infrastructure, and inclusive social services. “With the continued support of citizens, elected representatives, and municipal staff, we will work relentlessly to build a cleaner and more livable Delhi for present and future generations,” he said.

Lane discipline

Dinesh Gupta: Making motorists follow rules

From the new year, the Delhi Traffic Police will focus on encouraging motorists to follow lane discipline and avoid wrong-side driving, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone II), Gupta said. “We will focus on lane driving, as such violations increase the risk of accidents. We will also remove encroachments from congestion points for better traffic movement. Action will be taken against illegal parking where vehicles restrict traffic movement,” he said.

Four-Year Batch

Yogesh Singh: Set for an academic overhaul

Skill development will remain a key focus area for the University of Delhi this year. “The year 2026 will be a defining phase for the university as the first batch of students under the four-year undergraduate programme enters the job market. Our foremost priority will be the effective and balanced implementation of the National Education Policy, while also identifying and improving areas that need academic and administrative strengthening,” VC Singh said.

