Priorities set right! One change at a time

Firm Intent

Rekha Gupta: The year of change and clarity

Delhi chief minister feels she has achieved much despite challenges. “Every real change starts quietly. There were challenges, but the focus stayed strong. For Delhi, 2025 was that moment. With low noise, clear intent, and solid groundwork, Mission Viksit Delhi moved from talk to action,” she said. And, for her government, this approach has laid the groundwork for 2026. “Now, 2026 begins with clarity. You will see results. You will feel the change,” she asserts.