Segregated waste at home only way to flatten garbage mounds

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to face a severe garbage crisis, driven by years of weak waste management practices, rapid population growth, and rising consumption. Thousands of tonnes of waste is generated daily, much of which still ends up at overstretched landfill sites, such as Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla.

While deadlines have been announced to flatten garbage mounds, people want visible and permanent solutions, including zero dumping near residential areas and the complete elimination of open waste heaps.

The Delhi government needs to shift its focus from short-term claims to sustained, outcome-driven action. The top priority should be ensuring that fresh garbage does not reach landfill sites. This requires strengthening door-to-door waste collection, with strict enforcement of waste segregation at source.

Households must be made to separate wet, dry, and hazardous waste, supported by a clear and closely monitored collection system. Without proper segregation, recycling and scientific processing will remain ineffective.

Another area demanding attention is decentralised waste management. Instead of transporting mixed waste over long distances, the government should scale up composting units and material recovery facilities at the ward and zone levels.