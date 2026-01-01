Urban commons: Residents pitch for cleaner and greener city

NEW DELHI: For the new year, Delhi residents are keenly watching how the government’s focus on beautification translates into an improved quality of life and more sustainable urban living by 2026. With growing environmental awareness, citizens increasingly want infrastructure development to be not just visually appealing, but also environmentally responsible.

For many, beautification goes far beyond decorative elements. It is about well-maintained public spaces, greener neighbourhoods, and streets that are clean, safe, and people friendly. A major expectation is the revamp of public parks, gardens, and roadside green belts. Residents want these spaces to be more accessible and better equipped, with clean, pothole-free pathways, adequate seating, and proper lighting.

There is also a rising demand for landscaping that supports sustainability. Seasonal blooms, native plants, and biodiversity corridors that help restore ecosystems and attract birds and pollinators are seen as crucial to the city’s ecological balance. “Having more greenery around can be of huge help to Delhi, which struggles with air pollution every year,” said Preeti, a Mayur Vihar resident.