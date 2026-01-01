Yamuna’s wish list for the year

As Delhi turns the calendar to 2026, the Yamuna carries forward not just the city’s waste but also the weight of unfulfilled promises. Despite repeated claims of progress, the dream of a clean river remains distant, with authorities now pinning hopes on a fresh round of plans, tighter timelines, and technology-driven interventions in the coming year.
The focus in 2026 is expected to shift from announcements to execution, at least on paper. Both the Centre and the Delhi government have indicated that the next phase of Yamuna rejuvenation will prioritise closing the city’s massive sewage treatment gap.
Officials have acknowledged that Delhi still generates far more sewage than its existing treatment capacity, and several new decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) are slated to be commissioned over the year. Long-delayed upgrades of existing plants, many of which operate below capacity or fail to meet treated-water standards, are also expected to finally move beyond the tender stage. However, environment experts warn that the absence of deadlines for the projects and a lack of vision regarding the alternative usage of sewage water can be the primary reasons why the cleaning efforts would not translate into results, based on observations from the past few years.
Drain management is set to dominate the clean-up narrative in 2026. With nearly 20 major drains continuing to discharge untreated waste into the river, agencies plan to intensify drain-tapping projects and expand in-situ treatment using bioremediation and real-time monitoring systems. The Najafgarh and Shahdara drains, the largest pollution sources, are likely to remain under special scrutiny, with promises of interception, diversion, and reuse of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes, such as horticulture and industrial cooling.
Solid waste and plastic pollution are also expected to receive sharper attention. Proposals include deploying more trash-skimmer boats, installing litter traps at drain mouths and improving coordination between municipal bodies to prevent dumping along the floodplains. Technology pilots, including AI-based water quality monitoring and sensor-driven alerts for illegal discharges, are likely to be scaled up if early trials show results.
Politically, 2026 will be a crucial year for the Yamuna. With the 2029 deadline for cleaning the river looming, governments can no longer afford symbolic gestures alone. The Delhi government’s four-year strategy, aiming to restore the Yamuna’s original form with a focus on waste removal, drain cleaning, monitoring existing STPs, and building new plants to address a 400 MGD shortfall, with multiple agencies involved, will enter its second year.
For residents of Delhi, hope persists—but it is tempered with fatigue and the question of whether the Yamuna will continue to mirror policy failures. As new schemes are rolled out and old ones repackaged, the Yamuna’s future will depend less on vision documents and more on whether 2026 finally becomes the year when intent translates into visible change on the river’s surface.