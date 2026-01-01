Yamuna’s wish list for the year

As Delhi turns the calendar to 2026, the Yamuna carries forward not just the city’s waste but also the weight of unfulfilled promises. Despite repeated claims of progress, the dream of a clean river remains distant, with authorities now pinning hopes on a fresh round of plans, tighter timelines, and technology-driven interventions in the coming year.

The focus in 2026 is expected to shift from announcements to execution, at least on paper. Both the Centre and the Delhi government have indicated that the next phase of Yamuna rejuvenation will prioritise closing the city’s massive sewage treatment gap.

Officials have acknowledged that Delhi still generates far more sewage than its existing treatment capacity, and several new decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) are slated to be commissioned over the year. Long-delayed upgrades of existing plants, many of which operate below capacity or fail to meet treated-water standards, are also expected to finally move beyond the tender stage. However, environment experts warn that the absence of deadlines for the projects and a lack of vision regarding the alternative usage of sewage water can be the primary reasons why the cleaning efforts would not translate into results, based on observations from the past few years.