CAQM revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves; preventive measures still in place

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Friday revoked curbs imposed under GRAP 3 following improvement in air quality, officials said.

"The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 380 on Thursday, has significantly improved and recorded 236 at 4 pm on Friday, exhibiting a trend. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-3 of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR," an official said.

"All actions under Stages 1 and 2 of extant GRAP to remain in force in NCR," the official added. Non-essential construction and demolition activities are now allowed to restart across Delhi-NCR. Works such as earthwork, piling, open trenching, welding, painting, plastering, tiling and flooring can also resume, along with the operation of stone crushers, brick kilns and mining activities, subject to compliance with pollution control norms," an official statement said.

Restrictions on vehicles imposed during Stage 3 have been lifted as well. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers can return to the roads, while the ban on non-essential diesel-run medium goods vehicles has been withdrawn, the statement said.

Inter-state diesel buses that do not meet CNG, electric or BS-VI norms are also no longer barred from entering Delhi, it read.

Physical classes for students up to Class five, which had shifted to hybrid mode during Stage 3, can fully resume, it added.

The Commission, however, clarified that construction and demolition project sites that were issued specific closure orders due to violations or non-compliance with statutory directions, rules or guidelines will, under no circumstances, be allowed to resume operations without an explicit order to this effect from the Commission.