CBI books south Delhi 'Engineer' for emails claiming PM backing to build fighter jet engine

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked a resident of a posh south Delhi colony for allegedly sending a flurry of emails to senior executives and scientists across government-owned defence firms, research bodies and even a top officer of the US Navy, claiming he wanted to develop a fighter aircraft engine for India with the blessings of PM Narendra Modi.

The accused, Nisheeth Kohli, a resident of Vasant Kunj, claimed privileged access to the Prime Minister’s Office and said he wished to help the government develop an indigenous military jet engine. Kohli described himself as a “textile chemistry engineer”, and made sweeping assurances about his ability to contribute to advanced jet-engine development.

According to the CBI FIR, between October and December 2024, he emailed Premier Explosives Ltd., DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment, ISRO, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and HEMRL, among others. To bolster his pitch, he invoked the name of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, and claimed he had the “blessings and best wishes” of PM Modi.