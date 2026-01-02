‘Counting dogs’ claim is misinformation, says Sood; warns AAP of legal action

NEW DELHI: Delhi education minister Ashish Sood has said that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are indulging in false propaganda and spreading fake news against the government. He stated that strict legal action will be taken against such leaders, adding that the process has already been initiated. Sood said that Arvind Kejriwal is spreading false propaganda against the government.

“He will have to answer to the citizens and publicly apologise for his lies. The government will no longer tolerate this kind of shoot-and-scoot politics.” Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sood said that the government has decided to take steps against the misleading and false campaign being run by AAP, and the law is taking its due course.

The minister explained the government circular that has been deliberately misrepresented by AAP leaders and certain social media handles to create the false impression that teachers were ordered to “count dogs”.

He read out the four key points of the circular, which clearly state that security guards, gatekeepers, and chowkidars are responsible for preventing entry of stray do gs into s chool premises.

He added that appointing a nodal officer to prevent the entry of stray dogs for children’s safety, in accordance with Supreme Court directions, has been maliciously and falsely linked to making teachers count dogs.