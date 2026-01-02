Delhi carries party spirit to New Year

NEW DELHI: Delhi welcomed 2026 with huge rush at India Gate, Kartavya Path and the zoo, leading to traffic congestion and heightened security across the city.

From early morning, families with children, groups of youngsters and tourists were seen arriving at the Central Vista to spend time near the iconic monument. Many visitors took leisure car rides around Kartavya Path before stopping near India Gate, while others walked along the boulevard, clicked photographs and relaxed on the lawns, soaking in the festive atmosphere.

The surge in visitors led to congestion on surrounding roads and increased pressure on public transport facilities. Several commuters reported overcrowding at metro stations, especially at Central Secretariat, as a large number of people used the Metro to reach India Gate and nearby areas.

One commuter said that the Central Secretariat Metro Station was particularly crowded as many people were travelling towards India Gate.

Another commuter said, “There was a huge rush at the station as many people were heading towards India Gate to celebrate the New Year.”

A resident of Gurgaon said that he arrived at the Central Secretariat Metro Station for some work but witnessed a massive crowd moving towards India Gate, forcing him to wait more than 10 minutes in a queue to scan his ticket. “I came here for some work, but the station was extremely crowded with people heading towards India Gate. It took me more than 10 minutes just to enter,” he said.

According to a police officer on duty, additional police personnel were deployed in and around the India Gate area to maintain law and order and ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles.