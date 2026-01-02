Delhi CM directs DMRC to tighten pollution measures

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is taking active steps. During a meeting with CM Rekha Gupta, senior Metro officials said anti-smog guns and mist spray systems are being installed at stations and along elevated corridors in a phased manner.

“DMRC should work as a model agency in Delhi’s fight against pollution,” the CM said, stressing that clean air is a top priority. Officials added that 83 anti-smog guns are already deployed at construction sites, with 20 more being installed; completion is expected by January 15. Key stations include Kashmere Gate, Samaypur Badli, Dwarka Sector-21, Rajouri Garden, and Anand Vihar.

Mist spray systems are already operational at 37 stations, including Pitampura, Rithala, Ghitorni, Karol Bagh, Moti Nagar, and Badarpur, and will be installed at all elevated stations by January 20, prioritising those on main roads. Metro officials also highlighted plans for beautification, including artwork on 200 additional metro pillars.