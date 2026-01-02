Delhi drank, drove and parked wrongly like never before on New Year Eve; 8,400 fined

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police issued over 8,400 challans this New Year’s Eve—over 191 per cent more than the previous year. The traffic police have slapped 857 fines this time for drunk driving, marking an increase of over 200 per cent from earlier.

A total of 680 traffic police personnel were deployed in the national capital during the night. According to a senior police officer, the Delhi Police had made special traffic arrangements all over the city for the occasion, with special focus on Connaught Place and its surrounding areas. These measures were undertaken to ensure safe and smooth movement of traffic. The traffic management division of the Delhi Police had launched a drive in coordination with local police units to ensure the enforcement of norms across Delhi.

DCP (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said checks were held at strategic locations, vulnerable stretches and major junctions. The step was aimed at checking offences like drunken driving, triple riding on two-wheelers and driving on the wrong side, among others, to prevent life-threatening accidents.